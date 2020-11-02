Sissonville delegate, pastor among those hospitalized with COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — There are currently more than 5,500 active cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia, according to information released Monday morning by the state Department Health and Human Resources.

The DHHR confirmed 352 new cases Monday. West Virginia currently has a daily positive test rate of 4.19%.

Gov. Jim Justice continued to push additional testing in hopes of finding possible super spreaders of the virus. The state was helping oversee 57 separate testing events Monday.

The state recorded one additional death Monday, a 71-year-old woman from Grant County. Overall death numbers are at 458.

Hospitalizations grew to 254 Monday, a record Monday during the pandemic. Hospitalizations were at 164 on Oct. 1.

One of those hospitalized is Delegate Kevan Bartlett, R-Kanawha. He’s being treated at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown after being transferred from Charleston Area Medical Center Sunday. Bartlett is also pastor at Marantha Baptist Church in Sissonville. A social media post Sunday night from a family member said Barlett was in critical but stable condition.

Bartlett, who was appointed to the House on Oct, 21, 2019, was defeated in the June primary.

Overall cases per county include: Barbour (188), Berkeley (1,709), Boone (415), Braxton (76), Brooke (253), Cabell (1,559), Calhoun (36), Clay (65), Doddridge (72), Fayette (799), Gilmer (65), Grant (200), Greenbrier (215), Hampshire (146), Hancock (244), Hardy (109), Harrison (688), Jackson (420), Jefferson (634), Kanawha (3,894), Lewis (115), Lincoln (268), Logan (805), Marion (425), Marshall (451), Mason (183), McDowell (132), Mercer (816), Mineral (250), Mingo (669), Monongalia (2,378), Monroe (267), Morgan (161), Nicholas (193), Ohio (649), Pendleton (79), Pleasants (36), Pocahontas (73), Preston (227), Putnam (1,001), Raleigh (880), Randolph (431), Ritchie (56), Roane (115), Summers (142), Taylor (174), Tucker (67), Tyler (58), Upshur (279), Wayne (630), Webster (38), Wetzel (232), Wirt (56), Wood (748), Wyoming (364).