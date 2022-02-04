Sissonville community mourns death of longtime chief

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — Former longtime Sissonville Volunteer Fire Department Chief Tom Johnson died this week.

Johnson was chief fore more than 40 years. He was part of the original group that began the department in 1961.

The department’s Facebook page announced the death in a Thursday post.

“The amount of lives he touched, the amount of lessons he taught and the amount of wisdom he shared can never begin to be fully measured and will leave an unfillable hole in Sissonville forever,” the post said.

The Kanawha County Commission mourns the passing of Chief Tom Johnson of Station 26-Sissonville Volunteer Fire Department. Chief Johnson served the Sissonville VFD for 50 years while being Chief for 40 years. He was a mentor to many volunteer firefighters. pic.twitter.com/8eIm2ozKO8 — Kanawha County (@kanawhaus) February 4, 2022

The Kanawha County Commission said Johnson was a mentor to many volunteer firefighters.

“He served with honor and dignity, always having the well-being of the citizens as his first priority. Our hearts are with his family, friends and fellow firefighters. May he Rest In Peace,” the commission said in a Twitter post.

Johnson led the department through a difficult time after its fire station burned to the ground in October 2010.

Johnson was optimistic when he spoke with MetroNews the day after the fire.

“We’re not out of business. We’re temporarily put in a hole for a little bit but we’ll make it,” Johnson said.

He was right. The department dedicated its new building two years later.

Funeral arrangements for Johnson were incomplete Friday.

The Sissonville VFD, Station 26, has the largest geographic coverage area in Kanawha County.