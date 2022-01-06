Single vehicle crash in Charleston claims life

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — One person is dead as the result of a car accident in Charleston on Thursday, the Charleston Police Department said.

The police department stated at approximately 2:30 p.m., it received a dispatched call of a motor vehicle crash involving a single vehicle at the 36th Street entrance of Interstate 77 north. No other vehicles were involved.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at CAMC General.

Release of the name is being held until family is notified.

The crash at this time remains under investigation by the Charleston Police Department Traffic Division, CPD said.