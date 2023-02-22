Silling Architects tasked with pre-planning future public safety facility

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A pre-plan is in place for a new public safety center downtown.

On Tuesday night, Charleston City Council approved a motion to have a contract with Silling Architects for pre-design planning services of the future facility, which will serve both local fire and police departments.

Council had a list of 5 possible suitors for the project plans, and ultimately got the list down to one, choosing Silling Architects, partnered with Architects Design Group.

Artitects Design Group is based out of Florida and has expertise in public safety facilities. The team of Silling Architects and Architects Design Group will conduct a feasibility study for the safety center.

The costs to have Silling Architects and Architects Design Group conduct the pre-design planning services is estimated around $242,000. The timeline of the project has been set at 6 months.