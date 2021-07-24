Sign up event to be held in Charleston for medical marijuana patients

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Patients interested in signing up for West Virginia’s new medical marijuana program can do so at an in-person event being held in Charleston Monday.

Staff with the state Department of Health and Human Resources’ Office of Medical Cannabis will be at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to help patients register online.

The office’s director Jason Frame told MetroNews the event is meant to provide better access to residents who don’t have reliable Internet at home.

“We know that there are some folks out there that don’t have a computer or don’t have a smart phone, so we want to provide that access to them. Our hope is to be able to further assist folks that may be having technology difficulties navigating our online patient registration system,” Frame said.

The state has been registering patients since February in anticipation of dispensaries opening later this year. Frame said they’ve already seen a lot of interest in the program.

“We’re had over 2,500 applications at this time, however, we anticipate that number to continue to grow as the industry becomes operational in the state,” he said.

Patients must have already seen a registered physician and bring the following items: Physician certification form; driver’s license, state ID, or passport; and proof of West Virginia residency, such as a utility bill or voter registration card.

If a patient registers by Sept. 30, their card is good for two years. Registration after Oct. 1 will result in a card that is good for one year.

Those with a household income of 200 percent of the federal poverty level or less may apply for a waiver of the $50 state card fee. If a waiver is requested, applicants must provide documentation like a W2, paystub or proof of eligibility for low-income benefits.

Patient cards are valid only in West Virginia.

Medical cannabis was legalized in West Virginia in 2017, permitting residents with serious medical conditions to purchase the drug in forms of a pill, oil and topical forms including gels, creams, or ointments; as well as in a form of vaporization or nebulization, dry leaf, plant, tincture, liquid or dermal patch.

West Virginians can register for a medical cannabis patient card at www.medcanwv.org.

The plan is to offer more in-person registration events across the state.