Side-by-side stolen from Herbert Hoover construction site

ELKVIEW, W.Va. — A side-by-side reportedly worth $13,000 was stolen from the construction site of the new Herbert Hoover High School, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department.

On Tuesday, a Kanawha County deputy was called out to the site to investigate the report of the stolen vehicle at 555 Husky Way in Elkview. The machine was last seen on Monday at around 5:30 p.m., according to the superintendent overseeing the construction site. When crews arrived to the site Tuesday morning after 6:00 a.m., it was gone.

The machine is described as a green 2016 Honda Pioneer with aluminum wheels and a light bar mounted across the front. The vehicle identification number (VIN) is 1HFVE04A0G4004262.

Anyone with information regarding the stolen side-by-side, the identity of the suspect(s) involved, or surveillance video in the area, is asked to contact Deputy J.A. Morris immediately at 304-357-0169.