NITRO, W.Va. — Kanawha County deputies are investigating a shots fired incident that took place early Thursday morning just outside of Nitro.

Authorities said multiple shots were fired in the Foxtrot Lane area. Deputies arrived on the scene. Charges are expected.

There was also a fire in connection with the incident.

According to the Nitro Fire Department, a small structure near to where the disturbance was taking place was destroyed by flames. It’s not yet known what caused the fire.