Shores takes part in final Kanawha commission meeting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission’s meeting on Thursday marked the final meeting for Commissioner Hoppy Shores.

The longtime member will leave the commission at the end of the month. Shores has been part of the commission for 42 years and opted not to run for another term.

Commissioner-elect Lance Wheeler will succeed Shores. Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper noted Wheeler has participated in meetings in teleconferences to prepare for his term, which will begin Jan. 1.