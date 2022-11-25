Shoppers hit stores in search of Black Friday deals

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Most Black Friday shoppers are expected to grab their gifts online this year, but stores are still expected to be busy.

Cathy Green, of East Bank in Kanawha County, was at the GameStop in Charleston around 3:30 a.m. Friday to pick up a Christmas gift for her grandson. She was one of only two people in line.

“There’s no body there! Before, we used to stay out here from 2 o’clock in the morning until they opened, but now, no. The Internet is taking that away,” she said.

Black Friday shopping has been an annual tradition for Green, but she admitted, a lot has changed over the years.

“With the Internet, you can save a lot of money on there and not be forced to sit in that line,” she said. “I’ve already bought everything that I needed to get and now I can shop for pleasure.”

Green decided to wait in her car because not many people were in line.

“I’ve got bad knees so this year it’s been a lot better to do it (online). If I want to get an item, I can stand in line and get it, but I don’t feel like I have to,” she said.

Consumers are expected to spend more this year, but retailers say when you factor in inflation, they’re actually buying less.

Popular items this year include Hot Wheels, the Nintendo Switch and Legos. The PlayStation 5 is still a hot ticket item for those who love electronics.

Some retailers are offering exclusive in-store sales. For those wanting to avoid the crowds, many stores are providing curbside pickup and even same-day delivery.

According to Adobe, Americans have already spent more than $64.5 billion dollars online this month with discounts rolling out for weeks now.