Shoppers fill stores to spend Christmas gift cards, return gifts

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — ‘Tis the season for shoppers to sort through Christmas gifts.

Many shoppers were out in the Kanawha Valley and around the state on Thursday, either spending gift cards they received for the holiday or returning items that were not quite right.

“She bought a Christmas bunny and so did her mother,” Christine Bundy, from Cambridge, Ohio told MetroNews about her granddaughter’s gift cards.

“She had her stuffed picked out and what she wants before she even gets here.”

Bundy and her granddaughter were shopping at the Charleston Town Center Mall on Thursday as were hundreds of others. The lines for the parking garages were long and parking spots were rare to come by.

Meredith Shuff from St. Albans told MetroNews she was busy returning gifts such as clothing because it didn’t fit her just right. She said she noticed a lot of other returns at the mall.

“I’ve seen lots of people carrying receipts,” Shuff said. “I was next to a girl in Journey’s that said she was returning something because it was too small.”

Shuff also noticed the large crowds at certain stores and had a few theories.

“I think it is mainly returns, gift cards and a lot of people got cash for Christmas and they are spending it here. At the same time, there are a lot of people just trying to get sales,” she said.

According to a National Retail Federation survey of nearly 8,000 adults, 68 percent will likely shop the week after Christmas with nearly half planning to take advantage of post-holiday sales and promotions. 27 percent of respondents plan to use gift cards they received as Christmas gifts.

A woman from South Charleston, identified as Kara, told MetroNews that she and her gift receivers could be apart of that crowd.

“I know the person that I bought a J.C. Penney one is going to come here in January and spend it. Other than that, I’ll go whenever something comes out that I want.”