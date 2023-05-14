Shooting reported inside South Charleston Kroger, suspect identified

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A woman was shot by another woman inside the Kroger in South Charleston.

Police have taken a woman into custody, Lydia Spencer. Spencer is accused of shooting another woman in the back following an altercation inside the grocery store involving three women. She’s been charged with attempted murder and wanton endangerment.

The shooting was reported about 11 a.m. Sunday at the Kroger at Riverwalk Mall.

According to South Charleston Police Chief B.L Rinehart, a Kroger employee stepped in to try and break up the conflict. At least two shots were then fired.

Authorities have not yet released information on the extent of the victims injuries.