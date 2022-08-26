Shooting investigations underway in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — One person died and a second person was injured in separate shootings reported in Kanawha County Friday.

Police described both of the shootings as accidental.

The first was reported at 10:20 a.m. at a residence on Second Creek Road in the Sissonville area.

Detectives said a man accidentally shot himself and died.

The second shooting, which occurred at shortly after noon Friday on Russell Street in Charleston, injured Shyqwon Carter, 24.

Police said Carter was shot in the leg. The shooting was initially reported as a drive-by shooting but police said there was no evidence to prove that. They believe it was an accidental discharge.

Carter is hospitalized in stable conditions.