Sheriff’s Department recognizes Deputy of the Year

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department has announced the recipient of their “Deputy of the Year” award as Deputy Paul Hodge.

Hodge was awarded the honor by Sheriff Mike Rutherford and Chief Deputy Joe Crawford during the Kanawha county commission meeting Thursday afternoon.

Crawford said it was a tough decision for him and Rutherford, stating there were many worthy honorees.

“We are very fortunate to have the men and women we have on the sheriff’s department,” Crawford said.

It also turns out, Hodge is a part of the unit that Crawford is assigned to. He said he knows firsthand the hard work and dedication Deputy Hodge puts into his job.

Also on Thursday, right after the deputy of the year presentation, the Kanawha County Commission approved a request for $100,000 to go towards the 2023 Charleston Sternwheel Regatta, an event last year that drew big numbers.

“The 2022 Regatta, to say it was a success would be an understatement,” said Commissioner Ben Salango.

Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, who spoke on the Regatta during the meeting called it, “the most successful event in the state of West Virginia.”

Last years Sternwheel Regatta brought in $31.5 million for the city and also received two awards.