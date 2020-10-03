Sheriff’s department, ambulance authority report positive cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department and Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority announced Saturday a total of three workers have recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford said a deputy who tested positive is remaining at home while he rests and recovers.

“There is no indication others with whom he worked or engaged recently were infected, and his contraction of the illness is not related to any arrests,” a Rutherford statement said. “My thoughts and prayers are with the Deputy and his family at this time. He is currently doing well.”

Two workers with the ambulance authority have also tested positive. That makes six ambulance authority employees since the pandemic began.

“All necessary personal protective equipment is being utilized by our personnel,

responding to the public in need of emergency medical assistance,” said Monica Mason,

director of Education and Clinical Services.