Shawnee Sports Complex closed until further notice

DUNBAR, W.Va. — Shawnee Sports Complex in Kanawha County is closed until further notice.

The Kanawha County Commission making the decision on Wednesday, as the county turned red on the DHHR COVID-19 alert system.

The commission said in a statement, “Per Executive Order No. 70-20, issued by Governor Jim Justice, on September 15, 2020, which stated that any County that was “Red,” “Orange,” or “Gold” based on the County Alert System Map, must limit outdoor gatherings to 10 people in such counties, the Kanawha County Commission has closed Shawnee Sports Complex until further notice.

“All activities scheduled at Shawnee Sports Complex have been canceled until the Executive Order is lifted, or the County of Kanawha is moved to “Yellow” or “Green” on the State’s County Alert System Map.”