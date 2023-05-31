Shawnee, Barboursville hosting U.S. youth soccer tournament in 2024

A major youth soccer tournament will hold its games at two West Virginia sports complexes in 2024.

The 2024 US Youth Soccer East Region Presidents Cup will play games at both the Shawnee Sports Complex and Barboursville Soccer Complex.

Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams and Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum helped make the announcement Tuesday with Len Rogers, President of the WV Soccer Association.

The Kanawha County Commission said that it’s the 5th year that Shawnee has been selected to host the soccer event.

“The Kanawha County Commission is excited to again partner with Barboursville, US Youth Soccer, and WVSA in bringing this wonderful event back to West Virginia in 2024,” said Kanawha County

Commissioner Ben Salango.

The US Youth Soccer Eastern Region is made up of 15 State Associations: Connecticut, Delaware, Eastern New York, Eastern Pennsylvania, Maine, Maryland,Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York West, Pennsylvania West, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, and West Virginia.

The championship games are planned to be held at Shawnee Sports Complex. Dates for the games will be announced soon.