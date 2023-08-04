Sgt. Carl O’Neal retires from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department after 20 years of service

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — After 20 years of service to the citizens of Kanawha County and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, Sgt. Carl E. O’Neal gave his final “10-42.”

Sgt. O’Neal was greeted by his fellow “D-shift” members of the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department Thursday afternoon in Charleston. He and his K-9 “Loossee” are heading off into retirement.

It was a bittersweet day for Sgt. O’Neal. He’s held and left many jobs in his life before, but he said leaving this job would be the most difficult step he’s ever taken in his life.

“Law enforcement becomes a part of your life, you live it daily, and now we’re at the end of my road,” Sgt. O’Neal said after receiving a final salute from his fellow deputies.

During his last call, a familiar voice came through from the other end to surprise Sgt. O’Neal. It was his son, who is just now starting up his career as a fireman with the South Charleston Fire Department.

“You’ve always led by example and taken every step with integrity,” O’Neal’s son said to him over the radio. “I appreciate all the sacrifices you have made for over the years and proud to call you my dad.”

“I didn’t expect to hear him,” Sgt. O’Neal said afterwards. “That made my day. It’s really special.”

O’Neal served on the force for 20 years with nine of those years with man’s best friend, his K-9 Loossee, a bloodhound. Bringing bloodhounds to the department was actually Sgt. O’Neal’s idea.

“She’s going to love me no matter what,” Sgt. O’Neal said about Loossee.

During their nine years together, Sgt. O’Neal said Loossee was responsible in many cases of tracking down criminals, and lost children and adults.

“The training, the tracks that we ran on deployments, the successful tracks where we actually found people, those things will be forever burned in there,” Sgt. O’Neal said.

Loossee will stay with Sgt. O’Neal. The two plan on staying active in retirement.

Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford said Sgt. O’Neal and Loossee will be dearly.

“He and Loossee did extremely well for us and we’re really sorry to see them go,” Rutherford said.

As for Sgt. O’Neal, Sheriff Rutherford said he never had to worry about him doing his job the right way and being a good public servant.

After 20 years, Sgt. O’Neal said he learned a lot of valuable lessons that he will carry with him into his retirement. Above all, he said, “treat people with respect and be true and honest to yourself and everybody else.”