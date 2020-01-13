Several pleas reached in Kanawha County Circuit Court

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Several plea deals were struck in the past week inside Kanawha County Circuit Court.

On January 6, Dimitri Lee Sweatte entered a plea of guilty to the felony offense of First Degree Robbery Without the Finding of a Firearm before Judge Jennifer Bailey. Sweatte also entered a plea of guilty to the felony offense of Attempt to Disarm a Correctional Officer, court documents said.

He faces 12 years in prison for the first charge and 1 to 5 on the second and they will run concurrently and not consecutively.

Also in front of Bailey, Sweatte’s co-defendant Brian Lee Zackoski entered a plea of guilty to the felony offense of First Degree Robbery. He faces a prison term of 16 years, per court documents.

Zackoski’s disposition is February 12 at 11 a.m. while Sweatte’s is March 4 at 10:30 a.m.

George L. Henderson, IV and Rachel L. Streater both entered plea deals in front of Bailey last week on drug charges.

Henderson IV entered a plea of guilty to the felony offense of Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, to-wit: Methamphetamine and plea of guilty to the felony offense of Person Prohibited from Possessing a Firearm. Henderson faces up to 5 years in prison on each charge and fines up to $20,000, per court documents.

Streater entered a plea of guilty to the felony offense of Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, to-wit: Methamphetamine. She faces a prison sentence of 1 to 5 years and a fine of $15,000 at her disposition on March 3 at 3: 00 p.m.

Henderson has a disposition scheduled on February 26 at 1 p.m.