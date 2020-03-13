Several more W.Va. colleges and universities change calendar due to coronavirus

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Several more colleges and universities in the Mountain State have altered classes due to the coronavirus.

The University of Charleston, West Liberty University, West Virginia Wesleyan, and Alderson Broaddus have all announced changes within the past 24 hours of Friday morning.

The University of Charleston:

UC is transitioning all Charleston and Beckley campus in-person classes to online instruction for the rest of the Spring semester. The last day of in-seat classes will be Thur. March 19, and the first day of online instruction will be Mon. March 23.

Students are required to move out of their residence hall rooms by Sun. March 22 at 4 p.m, according to a release. Classes are canceled Fri. March 20 to allow students three days to transition out of campus housing.

UC said students leaving the residence halls will receive room and board prorated credit for the vacated time but because courses will be continuing there will be no tuition refunds for students.

The school further announced that students for whom moving out at this time represents a challenge or hardship, may apply to remain in the residence halls by completing and submitting the Special Housing Request form by Tues. March 17th at 5 p.m.

No changes to online programs already established by UC. All UC employees will continue to work their normal schedules, and university offices will be open on their regular schedules, a release said.

All athletic events involving UC have been canceled, as well.

UC is still planning to hold its commencement as scheduled on Saturday, May 2.

“I continue to be impressed that our students, faculty and staff have remained calm, focused on our work, and engaged in safe health practices”, stated Martin Roth, UC President in a release. “We will continue to assess the COVID-19 situation and determine how best to proceed. We are confident that the actions being taken will minimize our students’ and employees’ health and safety risks while bringing the Spring 2020 semester to a successful close.”

West Liberty University:

West Liberty is extending Spring Break to March 20 and will use the time next week to train students and faculty about online courses.

The university had spring break scheduled this week from March 9 to 13.

“We have quite a few classes and professors that teach online. But even though all of our classes has an online component, not every one of our professors has taught online. We will be doing training next week,” WLU President Dr. Stephen Greiner told MetroNews.

“In addition, there are students who have never taken an online class so there is going to be learning on both sides.”

At this point, there is no projected restart date for in-person classes at West Liberty. Greiner said it is a fluid situation. All online classes proceed as originally scheduled.

According to him, some international students are staying on campus and services are being provided to them, including food.

West Liberty Men’s Basketball program was set to host the Division II Atlantic Regional this weekend but that is canceled to follow NCAA guidelines. That event also featured the University of Charleston’s team.

“Events canceled included the NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Atlantic Regional Tournament, set to be hosted by West Liberty University on Friday and Saturday, along with this weekend’s NCAA Division II National Wrestling Championships at Sioux Falls, S.D., which also featured multiple WLU participants,” a release from the athletic department said.

“All tickets purchased in advance will be refunded in full at the WLU Athletic Department next week, beginning Monday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Individuals must present their tickets to receive their refund. Contact WLU Athletic Secretary Robin Brunner (304.336.8046) for information.”

West Virginia Wesleyan College:

The college has canceled in-person courses for the rest of the Spring semester, moving them to online. WVWC also announced the end of the athletic season.

According to Dr. Joel Thierstein, the president of the college, face-to-face courses were suspended on Thursday and students were asked to leave campus by Sun. March 15 at 5 p.m.

The college said that students unable to move out by that time will have other accommodations made such as food service and resident halls.

A release stated that housing will be consolidated to allow for closure of residence halls. WVWC is planning to not refund room fees but the college is evaluating the refunding of board fees, according to the release.

“Students should be prepared for the eventuality that we may need to implement reduced or alternate dining service as we move forward,” the release stated.

Alderson Broaddus University:

ABU is extending spring break by one week. The institution had been on break this week, from Mar. 8-13.

The school said in a release that it plans to resume course on Mon. March 23 but could do so in an online format.

A release from ABU said students are urged not to return to campus unless absolutely necessary. Students currently on campus who need to remain or anyone who needs to return due to exigent circumstances should contact the Office of Student Affairs, according to the release.