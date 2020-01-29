Several Kanawha County positions up in 2020

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Several key positions in Kanawha County government will have a challenge during the 2020 election season.

Longtime Kanawha County Commissioner Hoppy Shores this week announced he will not seek reelection and four candidates are vying for his seat. Republicans Dewayne Duncan and Lance Wheeler will face off in the May primary. The winner will face the winner of the Democrat primary featuring Mark Hunt and Greg Childress in the general election in November.

Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford has filed to run for reelection. He’ll not be challenged in the primary, but he will face a challenge in November as former Deputy Sean Crosier has filed to run for the position.

Six of the ten county magistrates will be challenged in May. Incumbent Rusty Casto will face a challenge from L. Todd Chevalier in the 2nd District. Magistrate Brent Hall in District 3 will be challenged by Tressie Profitt Cabell. Longtime Magistrate Jack Pauley has two challengers in the 4th District in Anne Lieberman and Harry C. Bruner, Jr. Incumbent 7th District Magistrate Jess Bailes will have a challenge from Mike Ferrell.

Magistrate Hollis Lewis was appointed to a position in the 8th District when former Magistrate Kim Aaron resigned. Lewis has filed to seek the full term and will run against Ward Harshbarger. In the 9th Magistrate District Gary Sheff was appointed to the position after the resignation of Tim Halloran. He’s seeking the full term and will be running against Harry Carpenter.

Three Democrats are vying for the nomination for County Surveyor, but no Republicans filed to seek the position.

Two seats on the Kanawha County School Board are up for grabs. Longtime board member Jim Crawford will be challenged by Barry Holstein and Emily Lanham. Incumbent board member Ric Cavender will face a challenge from Jennifer Bulger.