Several Kanawha County Commission goals met during legislative session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission is calling this year’s regular legislative session a success after state lawmakers acted in ways that met multiple policy goals.

One bill now before Gov. Jim Justice regards improvements to restaurant grease traps. Businesses will now face $50 fines a day for operating with a grease trap with an unsecured lid.

Senate Bill 240 stemmed from a November incident in which a child fell into a grease trap at the Southridge Shopping Center south of Charleston.

The Kanawha County Commission pushed for a law on improving grease traps. Commission President Kent Carper said he believes the legislation will protect small children.

The commission was also vocal against two measures; lawmakers rejected a bill prohibiting the West Virginia National Guard from serving in combat unless war is first declared. The commission, as well as the National Guard, were concerned about possible lost revenue because of federal investments directed to other state National Guard units.

“That would have hurt our Guard. That would’ve hurt our guardsmen,” Carper said. “I’m glad we were able to defeat that.”

Another bill Carper was happy to see fail was the Senate tax proposal. Under the proposal, the state would have eliminated the machinery, equipment and inventory tax as well as taxes on vehicles in exchange for increasing taxes on consumer goods and cigarettes.

Carper told reporters last month the proposal would have cut local budgets and in turn funding for law enforcement.

“I’m glad we fought that,” he said. “That made no sense whatsoever.”

The regular legislative session concluded Saturday.