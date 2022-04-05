SEVA has benchmarks to meet in plans for Hobet property

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State Economic Development Secretary Mitch Carmichael says he has a “healthy degree of skepticism” about plans from SEVA West Virginia to redevelop more than 5,000 acres of the former Hobet mountaintop removal mining site in Boone and Lincoln counties.

SEVA, a unit of Savion Energy, announced its plans Monday. The project includes a 3,000-acre, $325 million investment, solar energy farm called Sun Park and 2,800-acre industrial park and recreation area.

Carmichael said the state hopes the project is successful but right now it’s putting no state money toward it. He said SEVA’s lease with the state Economic Development Authority requires it to meet certain benchmarks and deadlines that will allow the project to continue.

“There are milestones and if the company hits a particular milestone they can move to the next phase and then if they hit the following milestone they can move to the next stage,” Carmichael said during a Tuesday appearance on MetroNews “Talkline.”

Among other provisions, the lease says SEVA “shall submit copies of its Construction Contracts to the Landlord by no later than 24 months from the Effective Date of this Lease.”

SEVA President Devanna Corley said Monday they have to have the industrial park built by Nov. 4, 2024.

“We will meet that deadline,” Corley told MetroNews.

Carmichael said the state “hopes like crazy” that happens.

“We’re going to help them be successful. We’re going to make sure they meet those markers and not just turn a blind eye to an announcement. We want real development,” Carmichael said.

But he said having a “degree of skepticism” is legitimate.

“I just don’t want to say that this is 100% and that they’ve already started on the project and the state is stepping in and putting money in it, that’s not the case,” Carmichael said. “We are helping them to be successful.”

Corley continued to express confidence in the project during a Tuesday appearance on “Talkline.” She said companies want more ways to diversify their energy portfolios and Sun Park will provide that option.

“We can help them by adding to checking the box of meeting that minimum criteria that they need in their portfolio and that’s what this project will do,” Corley said.

She admitted there are infrastructure challenges at the sprawling site but said she’s confident she can find partners.

“I’m looking for investors to come to West Virginia and be in the industrial park who will put business here and create jobs but I’m also looking for them to help us with those infrastructure pieces and personally SEVA will be stepping up to do pieces of infrastructure,” Corley said.

Gov. Jim Justice was asked about the Hobet project during his Tuesday media briefing.

“I think we’re still in the infancy stages but we’re moving,” Justice said. “We’re moving in a way to develop the whole area.”

Carmichael said Tuesday the Hobet site is a great site for future development. He said if SEVA doesn’t meet the terms of the lease he’s confident there will be other opportunities. He said that’s why it’s important to give SEVA deadlines.

“When we zero in on this site for this particular project we’re necessarily excluding or delaying future development of that area for another project that might have been interested,” Carmichael said.