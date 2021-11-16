Services for World War II ‘Rosie’ taking place Tuesday

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — Funeral services for a Kanawha County resident who volunteered to build airplanes during World War II will take place Tuesday.

Bertha May “Buddie” Curnutte, 97, of St. Albans died Friday.

Curnutte grew up in Buffalo, New York. During World War II, she worked as a riveter at the Curtis Wright Airplane Factory and on the Kitty Hawk Aircraft Carrier; she helped with wing assembly.

Curnutte lived in St. Albans before her death, and her son Keith still resides in the city.

Tuesday’s funeral will take place at Trinity Fellowship Church at 1 p.m.