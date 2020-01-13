Services for Roane County firefighter scheduled for Saturday

ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. — Funeral services for a Roane County firefighter killed while responding to a call will take place on Saturday

Mark Horwich died in a wreck on Jan. 11 while responding to a call. A member of the Clover-Roane Volunteer Fire Department, he was driving a fire truck when he was involved in a wreck.

Services will take place at Roane County High School in Spencer. A public viewing will be at 11 a.m. followed by a funeral at noon.

John H. Taylor Funeral Home is handling arrangements.