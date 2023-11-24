Service now available to all Mountaineer Gas West Side customers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — All Mountaineer Gas customers on Charleston’s West Side may have service back on by Monday.

Mountaineer Gas Senior Vice President Moses Skaff said Friday on MetroNews all service has been restored on the utility’s main lines and now all they are waiting for is to make contact with less than 200 remaining customers.

Skaff said they have knocked on the doors of the customers and left information. He said the residences need to be inspected to see if there’s any damage inside the home to gas lines and appliances from the Nov. 10 water main break that sent water through 46 miles of gas lines and into homes and businesses.

“We then have to go inside the home to make sure their gas lines don’t have water in them. If they do we have to purge them and then check damage to their appliances,” Skaff said.

There are enough crews on the ground to finish the work this weekend if they can catch customers home.

“As we can get in there we’ll be on,” Skaff said. “There’s nothing stopping us now other than accessibility to the home.”

Skaff said crews made significant progress on Thanksgiving Day and were able to restore the company’s main line through the West Side.

“Gas is now available to all of the West Side customers, both residential and businesses,” Skaff said.

He said they will hook-up 15 businesses on Monday following the holiday weekend.

Skaff didn’t have an exact count Friday on how many stoves, furnaces and hot water heaters the company has replaced with the help of six contractors. He said those numbers would probably be available some time next week.

There have been two class-action lawsuits filed in connection with the outage that began when a West Virginia American Water high pressure line broke and bore a hole into Mountaineer’s distribution. The state Public Service has also started an investigation at the request of Gov. Jim Justice.

Skaff said it recognizes there will be litigation as a result of what happened but he said the company wanted to pay for everything up front to get its customers back in service.

“We’re not going to let the litigation issues stand in the way of getting our customers back on line,” Skaff said.