Sentencing held for former Chapmanville Police Officer in connection to missing police K-9

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Sentencing was held in a Kanawha County courtroom Thursday for a former Chapmanville police officer charged in connection with the disappearance of a police K-9, Officer Chase, who has been missing since April from their former home in South Charleston.

After pleading guilty last month, Marcus Dudley, 26, received a maximum sentence of six months incarceration and a maximum fine of $2,000 related to misdemeanor animal cruelty charges in the incident, in addition, to five days incarceration for the misdemeanor charges of falsely reporting an emergency and obstruction of an officer. He was sentenced before Circuit Court Judge Stephanie Abraham.

“With the respect to the charges which you, Mr. Dudley have been convicted of, I am very troubled by the fact that you were a law enforcement officer, a person who is viewed by the public as holding a position of trust, in our communities, because you swore to uphold the law,” Abraham said during Dudley’s sentencing Thursday.

Judge Abraham also instructed Dudley to pay $6,000 restitution to the City of Chapmanville, a total of $522 to the City of South Charleston, the inability to possess an animal for five years, and the requirement to attend anger management courses with animal cruelty organizations.

Dudley has been serving his jail sentencing since August 24, when he was transported back to the state of West Virginia. Dudley was arrested on Aug. 15 in Henry County, Georgia upon failing to appear for his arraignment in Kanawha County Circuit Court.

Kanawha County Assistant Prosecutor Attorney Joshua Gainer, who has been working on the case, said he felt the right amount of justice had been served despite the circumstances.

“Chuck Miller instructed me to pursue an animal cruelty charge to prohibit him from owning animals in the future, as well as an obstruction charge to have some effect with his Leo credentials so that he can’t be an officer in the future, and I believe that plea accomplished all of those goals,” Gainer said.

Dudley had previously been indicted by the Kanawha County Grand Jury on six charges, but four of them were withdrawn. Abraham expressed her perplexity and concern over the matter, as she stated he has now only been left with two charges, and still no answer on where Chase is.

She said the Chapmanville and South Charleston Police Departments agreed to the plea and its terms, but according to a Victim Impact Statement with Chief Alan Browning with the Chapmanville PD, they still inquire to know Chase’s whereabouts.

“They contend to know on behalf of the town and the police department, and the citizens of that town, what happened to Chase,” Abraham stated.

On Oct. 12 Dudley admitted to not providing proper supervision or nutrition for Chase when he left him to got out of town, along with giving false statements to an officer when inquired about Chase’s whereabouts.

Dudley said this before Judge Abraham during his October plea hearing:

“I should have supervised him appropriately,” he said before Judge Abraham. “I should have stayed outside with him when I took him out instead of leaving him out to use the restroom before our shift and going back in the house.”

Dudley alluded to Chase’s disappearance being a result of not providing a proper setting for him outside, where he claimed to have left the dog unsupervised chained to a tree.

“The chain was around the tree in my yard and he had a collar on but I don’t think the collar was proper. I guess I should have put another collar on that was more sustainable,” said Dudley.

Gainer said the fact that no-one still knows where Chase is has been a major factor that he has had to work out for the justice to be fully served in the case.

“That is one of the issues that I have had to wrestle with whether to accept this plea and make sure he can’t harm animals in the future, as well as cannot be a law enforcement officer in the future, so I believe this is in the public’s best interest.”

Gainer said if Dudley goes back to Georgia, these convictions will follow him.