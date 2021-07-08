Sentence set for Friday in Putnam murder case

WINFIELD, W.Va. — A Putnam County man who pled guilty in the shooting death of his wife will be sentenced on Friday.

Newton Blevins of Liberty had pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the 2019 shooting death of his wife, Kim Blevins of Putnam County

A plea hearing was held in May in front of Judge Phillip Stowers. The victim’s family was consulted in plea negotiations.

According to authorities, Blevins shot and killed his 47-year old wife then attempted to kill himself. Blevins had a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Putnam County Sheriff Steve Deweese previously said the couple had been arguing for several days when the shooting occurred.

This occurred at a residence on Sulug Road on August 4, 2019.

Blevins will be sentenced at 2 p.m., according to the Putnam County Prosecutor’s Office.