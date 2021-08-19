Senior status judge to hear cases in Boone County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Senior Status Circuit Judge Russell Clawges has been assigned to the bench in Boone County to take the place of former Judge Will Thompson.

Senior Status Judge Russell Clawges

Thompson resigned his post effective Wednesday after his recent nomination by President Joe Biden to be the next U.S. Attorney for Southern West Virginia. Clawges was appointed Thursday by state Supreme Court Justice Evan Jenkins to take Thompson’s place until Gov. Jim Justice can fill the vacancy.

Clawges, who was a circuit judge in Monongalia County for 22 years, took senior status in Feb. 2019.

The order from Jenkins allows Clawges to hear cases in the 25th Judicial Circuit which covers Boone and Lincoln counties.

Thompson’s nomination by Biden still must be approved by the U.S. Senate.