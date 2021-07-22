Senior leaders at West Virginia State ask for new president to be removed

Senior leaders at West Virginia State University are asking for the removal of President Nicole Pride.

The plea was expressed in a July 14 letter to the university’s board of governors and to the chancellor of West Virginia’s higher education system that was shared with MetroNews. The Charleston Gazette-Mail first reported on the letter, which was signed by the general counsel, the provost and three university vice presidents.

“Condescending and abusive language are common exchanges with Dr. Pride,” the group wrote in the letter.

And, “Dr. Pride is known for her retaliatory practices.”

The letter was revealed after the university’s board of governors met in executive session for five hours less than a week ago. When members emerged, they announced no decision had been made and offered no further description of what was discussed.

Asked today about the situation, university spokesman Jack Bailey responded, “The university does not comment on personnel matters.”

Nicole Pride

Pride started as the university’s president last Sept. 1. She had earlier served as the vice provost for academic strategy and operations at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University

Pride began her career in the corporate and non-profit sectors, and left industry to begin her service in higher education at North Carolina A&T State University, where she served as principal liaison and senior adviser to the chancellor, a member of the chancellor’s executive cabinet, and provided strategic and operational support for internal and external constituencies.

Pride also served as the university’s chief of staff and chief communications officer, responsible for communications, marketing, branding, media and public relations and crisis communications. Her work defined the university’s brand in the state, nation and global marketplace, and her successes track with the institutions arrival as the largest historically black university in the nation.

Prior to joining North Carolina A&T State University, Pride served as vice president for development and communications for Child Care Services Association in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

This is a developing story and will be updated.