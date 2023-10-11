Senator Manchin joins Gestamp officials to announce manufacturing upgrades towards electric vehicles

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — U.S Senator Joe Manchin (D- WV) joined officials of a South Charleston automotive manufacturing plant Wednesday celebrating over a decade of production and workforce developments, as well as announcing its plans to expand the company into the future.

Gestamp, a multinational company specializing in the design, development and manufacturing of metals for the automotive industry announced Wednesday they will be investing a total of $69.5 million in equipment and technology upgrades to supply metal components for electric vehicles.

The company made this announcement after a total of 11 years of operation in West Virginia, with its upgrades to take place until 2025.

Gestamp U.S President John Petroni said the upgrades, which includes the latest robotics advancements in laser technology, will accommodate the South Charleston facility for the next EV wave.

“Our research and development team at Gestamp has worked hard to create this product, and it has allowed us at Gestamp to enter and grow in the emerging electric vehicle market and it’s happening right here in West Virginia,” Petroni said.

Manchin said such developments for the company would not be possible if it wasn’t for the workforce, and now the 500 individuals that will back it.

“You need to work in a place that values you as a human being, going home every night safe is greater than anything you make, because you can’t put a price on that, we can’t put a price on you,” Manchin said.

The expansion will create 100 additional jobs over the next two years.

This also comes after the manufacturing company was awarded a $7.5 million incentive from the West Virginia Department of Economic Development, an investment bringing an upgraded hot stamping line to produce significant numbers of components to make the electric vehicles.

“By working with companies like Gestamp, understanding what they need to be successful, this administration has created a win, win, win scenario through collaboration, cooperation and communication,” WV Department of Economic Development Executive Director Michael Graney said.

One of the upgraded components Gestamp will now have the capacity to produce is its R&D innovation, the overlap door ring, which with the help of unique technology, will enhance critical crash safety and help to lighten the overall weight of the vehicle.

This upgrade not only contributes to the safety of the modern vehicle, however, but to the safety of the environment through its ability to meet the greenhouse gas emissions reduction and on-the-road energy consumption.

Manchin said he paid a visit to the plant and met its owner, Ray Parks while he was governor in 2009 when Gestamp was looking to set up shop there. He said by that point the facility was in deplorable conditions, but Parks saw more potential.

Manchin said Parks invested $25 million along with another $15 million to put the plant back into operation, but he believes mainly, the facility’s success since then has been the fact that Parks continued to invest in the workforce that he already had there.

“He believed in that, he invested in that, and we see today after 11 years, continual growth, continual investment, it’s because, basically you get a return, they got a great product, they got a great workforce and they’re producing great products,” Manchin said.

After starting operations at the plant in 2012 with just one hot stamping line, it eventually grew to seven presses and 41 laser cells, which produces lightweight technology for cars for ten different manufacturers, including Honda, Ford, Volvo and BMW.

Gestamp has a presence in 24 countries with 115 production plants.