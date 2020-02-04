Senate passes grease trap bill

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Senate on Tuesday unanimously passed a measure to increase regulations of grease traps outside of restaurants.

Senate Bill 240 would require restaurants and commercial food establishments to make grease traps more secure. Outdoor traps would be required to have a locked manhole cover to withstand expected loads.

Sen. Glenn Jeffries, D-Putnam, introduced the bill in light of a five-year-old falling into a grease trap last November outside of the Las Trancas restaurant in Charleston.

The House of Delegates will next consider the measure.