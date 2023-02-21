Senate passes bill to allow WVSU to offer associate degrees

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Senate unanimously approved a bill Tuesday that would allow Bluefield State University and West Virginia State University to offer associate degrees.

SB 602 would allow those universities to offer two-year programs on their campuses without approval from the state Higher Education Policy Commission (HEPC) or the Community and Technical College Council (CTCC).

The bill prohibits either institution from beginning an associates degree program that is a duplicate of a program that is already offered or is planned to be offered by a community and technical college that is in the same planning district as the institution.

For example, Bluefield State cannot offer the same program as New River Community and Technical College. The same goes for WVSU with nearby BridgeValley Community and Technical College.

“Of course why would a four year institution want to offer a two-year program that’s already being offered by the community college?” Senate Education Committee Chair Amy Grady (R-Mason) explained.

BridgeValley President Casey Sacks told MetroNews she’s comfortable with the language of the bill because it doesn’t overstep the programs they’re willing to offer.

“I think what Bluefield and State are likely to offer are really different than the things community colleges right now offer and if that is going to help us increase the education attainment for people in West Virginia then I think that’s really all of our end goal,” Sacks said.

Sacks said WVSU is more likely to offer liberal arts degrees, while BridgeValley has their eyes set on programs that are more specific.

“Our biggest enrollment are things like the bridge or highway maintenance program or the nursing program or the advanced manufacturing and technology program,” she said. “It seems like you won’t see those associate degrees being replicated in other spots.”

WVSU and Bluefield State also prepare students for graduate degrees.

“That’s just not what BridgeValley is set up for,” Sacks said.

Bluefield State President Robin Capehart told MetroNews last week the HEPC rejected their associate degree offering requests last year.

In a letter addressed to Capehart on Dec. 21, 2022, HEPC Chancellor Dr. Sarah Armstrong Tucker wrote that community and technical colleges identified concerns with Bluefield State’s associate degree offerings.

The letter said New River Community and Techical College already offered an Associate of Applied Science in Cybersecurity and Surgical Technology degrees that Bluefield State was hoping to implement.

“Bluefield State was informed it could appeal New River’s objection to the Council for Community and Technical College Education for its consideration. Bluefield has never appealed to the Council to offer that associate degree. As of this date, New River has not implemented a surgical technology program,” the letter states.

Bluefield State would’ve had to present evidence of a workforce need that would not be oversupplied by multiple surgical technology programs delivered in the same service area.

Tucker said in the letter if that if Bluefield State did that, “the Council may support such degree expansion.”

Rather than creating duplicate associate degree programs in cybersecurity, Tucker said the Commission encourages Capehart to reach out to colleagues at the community colleges about establishing 2+2 degree pathways with Bluefield State.

Capehart previously told MetroNews, “All they do is say ‘you can’t offer them because you’re not a community college,’ so we got turned down even though no one else is offering them.”

On the Senate Floor Tuesday, Grady said Bluefield State and WVSU cannot steal programs away from community colleges.

“If they have a plan in place and they show that they have received funding to offer a program, then those four-year institutions cannot come in and grab it from them,” she said.

Grady said the bill allows for more programs to be offered to students seeking higher education..

“We have two historically Black colleges in our state. We want to promote them. We also want to look at ways that we can offer programs that maybe aren’t being offered by the CTCs,” she said. “It gives more opportunities for students to choose.”

The bill next heads to the House of Delegates.

The 2023 Regular Legislative Session ends on Mar. 11.