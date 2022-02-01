Senate approves bill mandating cameras in special education classrooms

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Senate passed a bill Monday requiring video cameras in special education classrooms.

The chamber voted 34-0 in support of Senate Bill 261, which would mandate the installation of cameras and require administrations to review video footage at least once every 90 days. Institutions would have to keep any footage for one year.

The legislation stems from an incident at Holz Elementary School in Charleston; former instructor Nancy Boggs is accused of physically abusing children and forcing a student to eat lunch on the bathroom floor.

Craig and Beth Bowden, the parents of 9-year-old Trenton Bowden, credited video evidence for Boggs’ indictment. The Bowdens said many students are not verbal and cannot report the abuse themselves.

The House of Delegates will next consider the legislation.