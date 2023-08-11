Select Specialty Hospitals moving up and reaching out through CAMC

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — It’s essentially a hospital within a hospital.

Select Specialty Hospital is occupying the third floor of CAMC Memorial Hospital in Charleston with their 32 beds dedicated to critical illness recovery.

SSH-Charleston is a licensed, long-term acute care hospital. They specialize in helping critically ill patients with specialized needs, including post-ICU patients.

Select also helps those recovering from chronic and critical illnesses that include infectious diseases and surgical complications. Patients may also require ongoing treatment for pulmonary conditions, neurological disorders, cardiac conditions or renal disorders.

Frank Weber, CEO of Select Specialty Hospital – Charleston, said most of their patients come in from a previous ICU after being there for a handful of weeks.

“We provide a niche level of care in our community and an extended ICU-level of service,” Weber said. “Most of the folks who come to our place were in an ICU before being transferred to our hospital.”

Weber said they get all the service and assistance already existing from CAMC. Their hospital staff is available to them if needed.

“We have access to physicians that are on staff at Memorial and specialists, who when our patients need them, are right around the corner,” said Weber.

Select also has ventilator care available, one of just five acute hospitals in the state of West Virginia with it.

“All of the services that are required of patients that are chronically and critically ill, those services are available at our fingertips,” Weber added.

Select operates 32 beds in Charleston, along with 24 in Morgantown, 29 in Wheeling, and 20 more in Weirton.

Weber said Select has a focus on “the five whys” for the extensive amount of care that they offer. They want folks who get treated by Select hospitals to be breathing, speaking, thinking, eating, and walking again, better than before.

The acute hospital held an open house Wednesday with various state and local officials in attendance to see the third floor operation.

SSH-Charleston will begin admitting patients next week.