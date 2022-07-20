Section of Interstate 64 remains closed due to wreck

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A portion of Interstate 64 in Charleston remains closed after a tractor-trailer wreck early Tuesday morning.

The wreck, which happened before 4:45 a.m. between the Westmoreland Drive and Washington Street exits, has closed both westbound lanes in the respective area.

The truck was carrying six containers of acetone, a chemical used in products like nail polish remover.

The West Virginia Division of Highways said drivers should use alternative routes and allow extra time for travel through Wednesday morning as clean-up efforts continue.