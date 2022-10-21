Make this Christmas special by becoming a Secret Santa!

You can make this Christmas special for a local child in need. You can help by being a V100 Secret Santa!

Since 1984, caring people like you, and Secret Santa volunteers, have come together to ensure less fortunate children in our area would not be without gifts to open on Christmas morning and no parent would suffer the guilt of not being able to provide for their children at Christmas. Join us and be a V100 Secret Santa to help us make our goal again this year!

It’s as easy as a few clicks online. Click on the link to make a PayPal transfer and Secret Santa volunteers will shop for the child you sponsor. $75 will sponsor at least one child. You may donate any amount.

If you would like to shop for the child you sponsor, call the V100 Secret Santa Hotline at 304-344-TOYS (304-344-8697).

Please make your donation or call soon. The deadline to have all the children sponsored and gifts dropped off, is November 29th.

Thank you so much for your help! Merry Christmas!