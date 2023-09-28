Secret Sandwich Society now officially re-opened in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. — The nearly three year wait for a newly rebuilt and beloved sandwich shop in Fayetteville is now over.

The new Secret Sandwich Society on 103 Keller Avenue has officially opened its doors, according to the restaurant’s website.

The restaurant, along with the popular upstairs music venue known as The Grove were destroyed in a November 2020 fire.

Fire marshals at the time believed the fire started in a utility room, damaging all three levels of the establishment as the blaze spread.

SSS owner Lewis Rhinehart announced his plans to rebuild the restaurant in 2021.

Now Secret fans can stop in once again for their favorite sandwiches everyday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.