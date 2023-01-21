Second man caught after vehicle break-ins

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man responsible for half-a-dozen vehicle break-ins has turned himself in.

The Charleston Police Department said Brucey Hancock, 30, of Charleston, reported himself to authorities this week.

Hancock, along with two other men, are accused of stealing from six vehicles in the Rolling Hills neighborhood last week.

Police have already arrested Braden Burford, 21, of Charleston, but continue to search for Brandon Boucher, also 21.

The three men stole more than $2,700 worth of valuables, according to a criminal complaint, and are all being charged with grand larceny.

Hancock is being held in South Central Regional Jail on a $1,000 bond.