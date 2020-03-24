Second Kanawha County coronavirus case linked to judicial building

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A coronavirus case confirmed Monday by the state Department of Health and Human Resources is connected to a previously disclosed case in Kanawha County, the first noted instance of someone in the county getting the virus from social contact.

The individual worked at the Kanawha County Judicial Annex, where one employee has already been identified with a confirmed case of the coronavirus. Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango confirmed the second individual to WCHS-AM.

Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, said the confirmation shows why health agencies need to investigate cases.

“What happens when we have a positive case is we try to go through all the contacts the person may have had,” she said. “The health department contacted individuals who were close to the person who had been previously diagnosed and found people who had symptoms.”

Health officials tested nine people who had shown symptoms, in which one person had a positive case.

Young said people should not panic because of the latest case, but instead continue practicing good hygiene and social distancing.

“This is an example of people getting together — whether that was at funerals, people getting together socializing, people getting together at work — and what we’re seeing is close contact is how it is being spread,” she said.

Young additionally applauded Gov. Jim Justice’s decision regarding a shelter-in-place order, saying the move removes people from congregate areas and limits the spread of the coronavirus.