Second juvenile charged with killing Elkview family

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A 17-year-old female faces four counts of first-degree murder related to a quadruple murder in Kanawha County.

Deputies with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office arrested the person Wednesday afternoon. A 16-year-old male suspect already has been charged. Authorities are not releasing the names of the suspects because each person is a juvenile.

“She is an acquaintance to the 16-year-old male that we arrested Sunday,” Sheriff Mike Rutherford said.

Daniel Dale Long, 37, Risa Mae Saunders, 39, Gage Ripley, 12, and Jameson Long, 3 — all of Elkview — appeared to have been shot with a firearm. A relative discovered three of the bodies at the family’s Cemetery Hill Drive home on Sunday, while deputies found the fourth victim during a search of the residence.

A fifth member of the family was found away from the crime scene.

Kanawha County authorities previously said the act was not random.