Search for next GM of the KRT is winding down

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The search for the next executive director of the Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority (KRT) is down to its final weeks.

The board of the KRT met on Thursday and got a search update from chairman Todd Goldman.

“We’re in the process of setting up interviews. We hope to have those done by two weeks from today (Thursday). Those will be done electronically,” he told the boar

Goldman said there were six applicants and they have narrowed that pool down. The new executive director and general manager will replace veteran worker Doug Hartley. He plans to retire between July and October, after his 34th anniversary with the KRT.

Goldman said he looks forward to the interviews to find out more about candidates.

“At this point, all we have seen is what you read on paper about candidates,” he said.

Also at the Thursday, Goldman and the rest of the board heard a construction update for the Transit Mall project in downtown Charleston.

Hartley said that crews have been lucky with the weather and have missed zero days due to weather until last Wednesday.

The KRT Board approved a $2.5 million contract in March with Wiseman Construction for the rebuild of the Laidley Street facility.

Hartley said there have been off-duty Charleston Police officers working security for four hours in the morning and another four hours in the evening around the site t make sure nearby properties are not impacted.

KRT hopes the work on the Transit Mall is done by October—which is when KRT will celebrate its 50th anniversary.