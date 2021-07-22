Search for new Kanawha-Charleston Health Department leader underway

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The search for a new leader of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is underway.

Job postings are listed on recruiting sites as the Kanawha-Charleston Board of Health conducts a nationwide search for a successor to Dr. Sherri Young, the health department’s health officer and executive director.

Young in June announced her resignation but will remain in an interim position until a successor is named. She will be taking a new role with Charleston Area Medical Center’s West Virginia Health Network.

“We think we’re very hopeful that we’ll find someone to fill the large gap that Dr. Young is going to leave,” said Jeremy Nelson, the health board’s president.

The health officer and executive director is responsible for leading the day-to-day operations of the health department. Nelson said the next person must be a licensed physician, but the board is additionally looking at other qualities.

“We’re also looking for someone to continue the outstanding leadership that Dr. Young provided,” he said.

“If you know Dr. Young, empathy is her strength and her number one quality. She’s organized. She knows how to get her team assembled, get prepared and lead a team through a pandemic better than anyone in the nation.”

Nelson did not give a timetable for when a successor will be announced, but he is confident in the health department’s efforts with Young in an interim role.

“We don’t think we’ll miss a beat in an interim,” he said. “We’re full speed ahead on our search for a health officer.”