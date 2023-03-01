Search continues for St. Albans shooting suspect

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. –Kanawha County Deputies continue searching for a man responsible for an afternoon shooting outside St. Albans near Amandaville.

At around 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, deputies received a call, sending them to the 1400 block of Cousins Drive.

The victim, a 34 year-old man, had been shot in the leg by a man deputies described as a white male, wearing a black shirt. Deputies say a disturbance between the two men led to the shooting.

The victim was treated at the CAMC General Hospital for his injuries.

K-9 units were dispatched throughout the surrounding area to search for the wanted man. Deputies say they believe the incident was isolated and there is no ongoing threat to the area.