SCPD turns investigate report concerning K-9 disappearance over to prosecutor

CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. — Information about the disappearance of K-9 with the Chapmanville Police Department has been turned over to the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Chapmanville City Attorney Rob Kuenzel posted a message on Facebook late Wednesday updating the case.

Kuenzel said South Charleston detectives have completed their investigative report and forwarded to the prosecutor’s office to determine if any charges will be filed in connection with dog’s disappearance.

Chase was reported missing April 11 by his handler, who lives in South Charleston.

South Charleston Police investigated the dog’s disappearance. They found the information they gathered through their investigation did not line up with what the officer had initially told them. The officer told investigators he believed his dog ran away or was stolen. Investigators found the handler’s story to be “inconsistent.”

The handler was dismissed from his police officer’s job with Chapmanville.

“If it is determined that charges are warranted, the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s office undoubtedly will proceed with prosecution of any and all persons deemed criminally negligent responsible,” Kuenzel’s Facebook post said.

He added a civil claim against he former officer may be considered at a later date by the Town of Chapmanville.