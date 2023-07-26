Scouts get the opportunity to earn merit badges at 2023 National Jamboree

GLEN JEAN, W.Va. — From sports and crafts to science and the arts, there are over 135 different kinds of merit badges scouts can earn, and the opportunity to do so is given to them during the 10-day Jamboree.

There were several tents set up at the 2023 National Scout Jamboree that’s dedicated solely on earning merit badges within specific topics, trades and disciplines. The badges themselves are awards given to the scouts for gaining an understanding in a particular field of study which they wear on their uniform’s sashes.

A geology merit badge organizer Ronald Hart who was set up at one of the tents said the scouts must be brushed up on the study of rocks to earn this badge.

“They have to have a general understanding of geology and the scientific method of the investigation and description of different tests they can conduct on rocks,” Hart said.

The purpose of merit badges are to help scouts explore various different career and vocational opportunities they may be interested in pursuing later on.

However, Hart said geology and the science behind the Earth is an important study for scouts to understand regardless of whether they intend for it to be their future career or not.

“Rocks come out of the earth and someone has to go find them,” he said. “Electricity comes from natural gas or coal or nuclear, it doesn’t fall off trees, everything we have comes from the earth.”

A scout that was in the geology tent, Milo Straw was enjoying learning about the subject and how it goes into playing a bigger role on the function of the planet.

“I think it’s kind of important with all of these sciences to understand how natural things effect the way that we live, he was talking about energy and all of those things, and I think it’s neat to understand how they function,” said Straw.

Another merit badge tent set up at the Jamboree was leather making, where scouts were getting to learn safe ways at using the tools to design their own leather accessories such as belts and key fobs.

The organizer for this tent Greg Sartor said they were learning how to customize the accessories and how to utilize many basic leather-working techniques in the process to earn the badge.

“We do teach them about different kinds of leather, where it comes from, what it’s used for and the process of getting leather,” said Sartor.

While there is typically a more lengthy procedure a scout has to go through to earn a merit badge, such working with a counselor who will test them on their knowledge and skills they have studied up on to do so, Sartor said they are giving them a quicker option to earn this badge at the Jamboree.

“Leather work is primarily taught in first year summer camp, it’s an easy merit badge to earn, so here at the Jamboree we got it set up to where they can earn the merit badge within an hour and they take something home with them,” Sartor said.

He said while it is an easy badge to earn, presses, special stamps and cutting machines were set up within the tent at the Jamboree that was going into a little more in-depth leather-making than what scouts typically learn at scout camp.

According to Boy Scouts of America, requirements to earn merit badges are periodically updated and the National Council reviews and updates a certain number of merit badges scouts can earn every year, as well.

There is no time limit for starting and finishing a merit badge but all of the work must be completed by the time the scout turns 18.