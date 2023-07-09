Scott Depot apartment building gutted

SCOTT DEPOT, W.Va. — A lightning strike may have been the cause of an early Sunday morning fire that tore through a 24-unit apartment building in Putnam County.

There were no injuries as a result of the three-alarm blaze at Devonshire Apartments in Scott Depot but the flames gutted the three-story building. About half of the 24 apartments sustained significant damage.

Fire crews from Putnam, Kanawha and Cabell counties were on the scene. The blaze was first reported at about 3:15 a.m.

The Red Cross is assisting displaced residents.

The state Fire Marshal is being called in to investigate.

Thunderstorms were moving through the area Sunday morning.