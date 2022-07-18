Scooter vote delayed

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A vote by Charleston City Council on whether to legalize residential motorized scooters in the Capital City will have to wait.

The proposed ordinance was taken off council’s Monday night agenda because of an illness to the proposal’s sponsor.

Last week the council’s Public Safety Committee approved Bill No. 7956. The bill requires operators to follow traffic laws and set additional requirements about who can drive the scooters and criminal penalties for irresponsible use.

Mayor’s Office Chief of Staff Matt Sutton said the proposed ordinance would promote downtown living and continue to make Charleston a place where automobiles are not necessary to get around.

“Can we create a transportation system that allows for people to not to have to own vehicles? Charleston is a tough city to do that but have to take steps to do that,” Sutton said Monday during an appearance on WCHS Radio’s 580 Live. “Having scooters be allowed is one of those steps.”

Sutton said the proposed ordinance is not connected to rental scooters but if rental scooters come, they will make sure there will be rules in place for the scooters.

“We are going to make sure they aren’t around pedestrians, so not on sidewalks, and making sure we have rules in place so people can’t leave them lying everywhere. Public safety is our number one priority,” Sutton said.

Sutton added that finding the right rental company would be key.

“Finding the right partner and finding the person who is going to come in and run a program that you want to be run in your city. Just because it’s run a certain way in one city doesn’t mean that’s the only option you have to have,” Sutton said. “We aren’t going to partner with a company that is going to leave scooters all over our city.”

580 WCHS spoke with some local residents about the scooter issue in downtown Charleston at midday Monday. Resident Evan Stire said the community would use the scooters wisely.

“I think people would use them wisely. The layout of downtown is growing and becoming more spread out, so it would be a cheap and affordable option to get around,” Stire said.

Local resident Lain Taylor said other cities have down well with them.

I don’t think the scooters will be a mess. It all depends on whether people are willing to out them away. Other cities have them and they seem to do a good job with them,” Taylor said.

There’s no word yet on when council will take up the proposed ordinance.