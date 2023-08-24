Schools in Putnam County begin day one this week

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. — Summer is a wrap and students are back in school in Putnam County.

Thursday, August 24 is the first day of classes for the more than 20 schools in the county. Superintendent of Putnam County Schools John Hudson is ready, as are the staff, to see students back at school again.

“The school community, our teachers, service personnel, students and their families all take so much pride in their schools,” Hudson said. “We’re really excited to kick off another school year.”

Putnam County has 23 schools and 22 of those take part in the Career and Technical Center. There are a little over 9,000 students and 1,200 faculty members.

Hudson said Putnam County is introducing a few new safety measures in schools this year with the addition of a visitor management system and threat detection. He said the board of education has safety as one of their top priorities for their schools and students.

“We always want to strive to have the best and safest environment that we can,” said Hudson.

Another “safe school initiative” in use for this year is the “See Send” app. The use of the app is in coordination with the state’s Department of Homeland Security and the Fusion Center. When the safety of the students is in jeopardy, the app can be used and alert can be sent to the center.

“If you see something, say something,” Hudson said. “It’s all to add another level of safety.”

Not only is safety within the schools a huge priority, but the education that the students receive has proven to be working too. Superintendent Hudson said Putnam County as a whole has been towards the top with their testing in math and English-language arts across the entire state.

“For the second year in a row, Putnam County Schools had the number one English-language arts and math scores in the state of West Virginia.”

So while students are being kept safe by the measures put in place and the resource officers that are patrolling the grounds, they’re also excelling in the classroom.

Hudson said the excitement levels are through the roof. He thinks it will be another great year for Putnam County Schools.

“It really doesn’t matter what grade level, the students are always so excited,” he said about the kids coming back to class. “That’s what’s so special about this county. Our schools do such a tremendous job.”