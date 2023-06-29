School Superintendent Williams gets positive review from Kanawha BOE

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The superintendent of the state’s largest school district has once again obtained a positive performance review from his school board.

The Kanawha County Board of Education conducted the required annual review of School Superintendent Dr. Tom Williams Thursday.

The board released the following statement following the executive session:

“The board has set very important ongoing goals for Dr. Williams focusing on graduation rates, the Elkview area FEMA projects and more. After a thorough review of his goals and performance, the board is happy to once again report a very positive evaluation. We continue to be pleased with Dr. Williams’ leadership and vision for Kanawha County Schools.”

Williams, who has two years left on a four-year extension of his original one-year contract, said he’s pleased with the evaluation and with his ongoing relationship with the BOE.

“Their focus is on what’s best for our kids here in Kanawha County and that’s my focus..so we’re on the same page and as long as we do what’s best for kids we’ll continue to be on the same page,” Williams said.

Williams is getting high marks for his leadership in getting new schools built in the Elk River community that were destroyed in the June 2016 flood. Williams credits FEMA, the state School Building Authority and the governor’s office along with the Elk River community which Williams describes as being very patient.

A new Herbert Hoover High School opens in August. A new Clendenin Elementary could open sometime in the 2024-25 school year.

“Everyone has just come together to do what’s best for the kids up there and this facility at Hoover is just absolutely phenomenal,” Williams said. “The Clendenin Elementary School is going to be the same.”

Challenges ahead, according to Williams, will include dealing with a shrinking student population, which means a decrease in the money received through the state School Aid Formula. Kanawha County will close three elementary schools after next school year and Williams said additional closings and consolidations cannot be ruled out in the future.

“None of us like to close schools. If I had my way we would all have little neighborhood elementary schools because I just think that’s what best but we can’t afford that,” he said.

Williams said there also continues to be a struggle with filling positions for teachers and bus drivers. Another bus driver training class began in recent days with 17 signing up initially but only 9 people showing up.

Williams said it’s been a good three years as superintendent. He’s now into his 38th year of public education spending time in the classroom, as a counselor and 10 of 17 years at St. Albans High School as school principal.

“Being superintendent, your job is to get along with other folks and that’s what my counseling degree has helped me with. Being a high school principal, you deal all kinds of things on a daily basis and it’s constant and think that has helped prepare me for this position as well,” Williams said.

Williams is due to make $160,000 during the next year and $165,000 beginning on July 1, 2024.