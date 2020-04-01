School districts seeing issues with online learning system as demand increases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Teachers and students around the state are adjusting to courses online for the foreseeable future. Some are having more issues than others.

As all 55 county school systems in West Virginia remain closed through April 30, some are turning to one of the nation’s leading K-12 learning management system in the United States with Schoology.

The company has recently addressed issues with its software because of system overload that has stalled courses in counties, including two of the state’s largest school districts in Kanawha and Ohio.

Leah Sparks, the Executive Director of Technology for Kanawha County Schools (KCS) told MetroNews that Schoology reported to her that it is seeing a 400 percent increase in usage this week across the country.

Leah Sparks

She said the county has used Schoology for four years and has never had issues.

“It got worse starting Monday of this week,” Sparks said. “All over the country, even the people who haven’t used it before are now finding themselves needing it.”

Kanawha County Schools sent a message to students, parents and staff on Wednesday in regards to the issue:

“We are aware of the instability of the Schoology platform over the last few days. Our technology department had a call with the CEO of Schoology last night and they fully understand the importance of this being stabilized. These are unprecedented times and they are seeing a 400% increase in usage this week. However, Schoology is fully committed to resolving this as fast as possible.”

According to Sparks, employees at Schoology are working all hours in an attempt to stabilize the software. Incidents on the pages have included not being able to load documents, freezing and error messages on pages.

Schoology

Sparks suggested that students use the platform in its current state either early in the morning or late evening because it’s worst shape is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

She said teachers are getting the most out of the software with personalized instruction including conferences with students and recording lessons.

The KCS Technology Department will continue to monitor the situation and work with Schoology to get the issues resolved, according to a release. Sparks said teachers and administrators are aware of this situation and due dates for assignments should be adjusted after the issues are resolved.

“Don’t put pressure on yourself that you’re the only one that can’t do assignments. It’s everyone, we all understand it. The teachers can’t get it like the students can’t get in,” Sparks said.

On Wednesday afternoon, Ohio County Schools tweeted, “We are aware of the intermittent performance issues with Schoology. Our Technology Office has been in contact with their support team and they are working to resolve the issues. Please be patient and keep trying to access Schoology.”

For more information on what Schoology is doing to resolve the issues, click HERE.